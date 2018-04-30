Man arrested following fatal Ardee crash

According to LMFM this morning, a man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the two-vehicle collision which claimed the life of a man in his 60s on the N2, north of Ardee on Saturday evening.

The suspect is believed to be from Northern Ireland and he remains in custody at Drogheda Garda Station.

The victim has also been named as Tom Begley (64) from Reaghstown.