Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 30 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Jackie McKenna of Crescent 2, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Angela Callan (née Mc Court) of Marian Park, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Peadar. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons Peter and Aidan, daughters Ellen, Lorraine and Samantha, brothers Tommy and Peter, sons in-law Peter and Gerry, daughters in-law Marie-Louise and Didi, 10 grandchildren, great-grandson Shay, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Marian Park, from 11am to 9pm Sunday and Monday, Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followerd by burial in saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk. House private on Tuesday morning for family members by request.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Holland of Chapel Hill, Knocknagoran, Omeath

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Christopher and Brigid and brothers Kevin and Christopher.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Sean, sister-in-law Mary, nephews Derek and Mark, nieces Noreen, Hazel, Caroline and Angela, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Sean at Chapel Hill, Omeath from 8.00pm this Friday evening. Removal on Sunday morning at 9.40am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Mass at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining lower cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Marie Kennelly (née D'Arcy) of Church View, Dromiskin, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, parents Michael and Mary, brother Tony. Very deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Vivien (Limerick), Loraine (London), sons Anthony and Francis, sisters Connie, Gretta, Josephine, Pauline, Geraldine and Terrie, sons in-law Paul Lehec and Steffen Schubert, grandchildren Justyna, Daniel, Evelyn and Olivia, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposed at her residence in Church View, Dromiskin on Friday. Removal on Saturday afternoon proceeded on foot to Saint Peter's Church, Dromiskin arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Ellison (née O'Flynn) of Seabank Court, Marine Parade, Sandycove, Dublin / Ardee

Peacefully and surrounded by family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital. Maura, cherished wife of Des and beloved mother of Anne-Marie, Susan, David, Barbara, Sandra and Joan, adored by her grandchildren Maeve, Una, Oscar, Louis and Edith, deeply missed by her sister Una and brothers Ciaran, Harry, Turlough and Pat and by her many friends and extended family.

Funeral Mass was on Saturday in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, Ardee, Co. Louth. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.