Man dies following Ardee road collision

A man in his 60s seriously injured in a collision on the N2 yesterday evening was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital this afternoon, according to a Garda statement.

According to Gardai the Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.