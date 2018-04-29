REPORT: Major Chinese firm to invest $500m in Dundalk

According to a report in today's Sunday Business Post, a Chinese pharmaceutical company is set to invest $500m in building a new facility in Dundalk.
 
The report says that in a big coup for the IDA,  pharma giant WuXi AppTec is preparing to build a new facility in Dundalk.

Established in December 2000, WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform with global operations.

As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services throughout the drug R&D process.

The company's services are designed to help worldwide customers shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions.

The company is actively improving its capabilities and capacity through new expansions in its global business.

Capitalizing on the great advantage of conducting R&D services, WuXi AppTec is building an alternative R&D engine to serve the global life-science industry.