Louth Gardai appeal for witnesses after serious collision north of Ardee

Gardai investigating a two vehicle serious injury collision that occurred on the N2 north of Ardee at Aclint wish to appeal for witnesses.



The collision occurred at approximately 6pm yesterday evening. The sole occupant of a car, a male in his 60s, was air lifted to Beaumont Hospital with what are described as serious injuries. The two occupants of the second vehicle, a van, a male and female in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.



This stretch of the N2 is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.



Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage, who may have travelled this stretch of road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.