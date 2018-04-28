Local brothers Charles and Andrew of TPM give us their opinions on all things town

Brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy make up Dundalk hip-hop /comedy duo TPM. Their songs are inspired by social issues such as homelessness and mental health, as well as their love for 'Mr. Curry' curry sauce. They scored a viral hit in 2015 with their song ‘Boys on the Dole’ which was filmed on the streets of Dundalk.

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

Our favourite thing about Dundalk is the people, all the characters that brighten up your day whenever you see them zooming about the town. Beep beep!

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

Going for a walk in Ravensdale with our friends and then after going to skull a hape of pints and sing ballads.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

The weather!! Am I right?!

What annoys you about the town?



There are too many committees. We just aren’t a fan of committees of any kind. If you want to get nothing done, start a committee.

Also Ridleys and Brubakers being the only late bars is a travesty. The problem with these bars being the only late opening places in Dundalk is the lack of diversity in the nightlife, there are only two places to go after a certain time and both offer the exact same experience.

The problem is a nationwide problem, why can we not have venues and pubs stay open as late as these nightclubs? We’re big boys and girls.

What plans do you have for the rest of the year?

We are currently writing an album and we’ve lots of gigs coming up all over the country including a jaunt over to London for a week.

We’ll be doing a series of gigs when we’re there. We were supposed to have them in January but we’ve pushed them to June.

We can’t really say more about the album - all will be revealed in time.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

Good tempered.

Where’s the best place to go for a walk in the local area?

Tesco on the Dublin Road.

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

We would love to see the old shopping centre make a return to Dundalk.



What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

Ronald McDonald being stolen from the front of McDonalds. We saw the video online years ago.

What's the favourite story you've heard about Dundalk?

We once heard a story of a local farmer fooling RTE by putting shop bought vegetables in the drills in his garden for the camera. We think that’s great.



What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

“Yup mulla”.

Where's your favourite pub in Dundalk and why?

We are not obliged to answer that question. Ye know who ye are.



Does TPM have a message they would like to pass on to the people of Dundalk?

Don't take yourself so seriously.



Considering the news of Big Tom's passing last week, who do you think the town's equivalent to the much-loved country singer would be?

Jinx Lennon, now that he has an excellent folk/country album out. Keep an eye on that.

My Dundalk Life is a new feature which appears in the Dundalk Life section of The Dundalk Democrat printed edition. The above interview with TPM features in the current print edition of the paper.