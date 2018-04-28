Appeal for artefacts for SS Dundalk exhibition

The County Museum in Dundalk is appealing to the public to contribute artefacts to an exhibition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the SS Dundalk.

The exhibition will tell the story of the ship, which was struck by a German submarine on 14th October 1918, during World War 1, as she sailed from Liverpool port into the Irish Sea. Twenty people were killed in the incident. It will be led by Museum curator Brian Walsh, in partnership with local maritime historian, Charlie McCarthy.

Commenting, Mr Walsh said: “The sinking of the SS Dundalk is one of the most significant events to have affected the town. Commemorative occasions such as those planned give us the opportunity to ensure that events like this are remembered. These are the events that define a community - in how we respond to tragedy and hardship.”

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Brian Walsh or Anita McEneaney at the museum on 042-9392999.