Fans raise €3000 for Dundalk band's new album

Dundalk band Elephant, have issued heartfelt thank you to fans who donated money to help them release their forthcoming album on vinyl.

The popular local folk band, who are fronted by Shane Clarke, raised an impressive €3000 in just over a week through an online crowdfunding site.

Shane, who played with his band Elephant at RTE's Other Voices festival in 2014 said: “Its been a dream of mine to put an album onto vinyl for a long time. I made my first album in 2015. It was called ‘HyperGiant’ and though I would have loved to press it to record, I simply couldn't afford it and the idea of crowdfuding never entered my mind.”

“To everyone who did pledge to make this happen, thank you so much for getting involved.

“I'm so touched by the support and how quickly this happened.”

On his crowdfunding page Shane explained all about the upcoming 12 track concept Elephant album:

“I have been working on the new album for about a year and a half, at first, demoing song ideas at home until setting out to find an engineer to produce it.”

Elephant eventually settled on local sound engineer and ‘studio wizard’ Joey Edwards and Muse sound engineer Marc Carolan to mix the album.

Donations can still be made for a further week to pay for additional album costs at: www.fundit.ie/project

/help-elephant-press-new

-album-on-vinyl