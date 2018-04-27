Search continues for Dundalk family's pet pooch who was stolen with company van

The owner of Trixie, the Yorkshire Terrier who was stolen along with a van last Monday, has appealed for the public to "keep the story alive" so that the family can be reunited with their beloved pooch.

Heartbroken pet owner Tim Mullins, who owns Glen Gat Guesthouse on The Crescent in Dundalk said: “Trixie is definitely the most famous dog in Ireland right now. We had 150,000 hits on the Facebook post we put up to help find her.”

Tragically, the family's 12-year-old pet dog Trixie was in the van when it was stolen last Monday just before 6pm. Despite huge public goodwill to locate the Yorkshire Terrier, the dog is still missing.

The distinctive van, which features logos for Glen Gat Guest House, was stolen from Muckian's Filling Station on the Carrick Road when owner Tim Mullins was inside buying a loaf of bread.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Mr. Mullins, said he received a call last Tuesday evening to say that his van had been used in a robbery in Crumlin in Belfast and had been found burned out on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry, Belfast.

The Dundalk man and a pal made their way to Belfast to clear away the van however when they got there “there was just scorch marks - the van was gone.”

The stolen van, which has since been burned out

Mr. Mullin is hopeful that the adorable dog, who is microchipped and also has a contact number on her collar, could turn up.

He said: “We're asking people to keep an eye out and to keep the story alive. Someone might have a new dog and it could be her.

"We're hoping someone's conscience might be pricked. The thing is you can always get another van, but a dog cannot be replaced. There's only one Trixie.”

See the Facebook Page 'Bring Trixie Home' for updates.