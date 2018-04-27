Garda concern for missing Monaghan man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing Noel Mackin, 18 years, who is missing from his home in Killygowan, Co. Monaghan since 1.30pm on 15th of April, 2018.

Noel is described as bring 6'0", slight build and brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station at (047) 77200 or any Garda Station.