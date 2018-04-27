Deaths in Louth - Friday 27 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Holland of Chapel Hill, Knocknagoran, Omeath

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Christopher and Brigid and brothers Kevin and Christopher.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Sean, sister in law Mary, nephews Derek and Mark, nieces Noreen, Hazel, Caroline and Angela, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Marie Kennelly (née D'ARCY) of Church View, Dromiskin, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, parents Michael and Mary, brother Tony. Very deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Vivien (Limerick), Loraine (London), sons Anthony and Francis, sisters Connie, Gretta, Josephine, Pauline, Geraldine and Terrie, sons in-law Paul Lehec and Steffen Schubert, grandchildren Justyna, Daniel, Evelyn and Olivia, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence in Church View, Dromiskin, from Friday 12noon to 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 2.10pm proceeding on foot to Saint Peter's Church, Dromiskin arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace