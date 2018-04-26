Dundalk Credit Union to be one of main sponsors of Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann

Dundalk Credit Union and Drogheda Credit Union have joined forces with a group of Credit Unions across Louth, Meath and North Dublin to fund the sponsorship of the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2018.

Both Dundalk and Drogheda Credit Unions celebrate their 50th anniversaries this year and have been strong supporters of Fleadh Drogheda from the outset, forming a collaborative group of Credit Unions that also includes Ardee Credit Union, Duleek Credit Union, Dunleer Credit Union and Progressive Credit Union from North Dublin to support and sponsor the biggest family festival in the country.

Sponsoring the massive community event that is Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann ties in with the Credit Unions’ not-for-profit ethos and role at the very heart of communities all over Ireland.

The Credit Union consistently aims to make our communities a better place by supporting community enhancing events and initiatives and identified Fleadh Drogheda as a unique opportunity to become part of a much wider initiative showcasing Drogheda and County Louth as a place of beauty, culture and a go to tourist destination.

Billy Doyle, CEO of Dundalk Credit Union said: "Dundalk Credit Union are thrilled that The Credit Union will be the main sponsor of Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann 2018.

"The Fleadh is the biggest celebration of Irish music and culture and we are very excited to support this unique and memorable community event as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations. This is the first year in its history that the Fleadh has come to Co. Louth and we have no doubt it will be a wonderful event for all ages to enjoy.“

Welcoming the sponsorship deal the Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin SAID: “Louth County Council are very much looking forward to working with the Credit Unions as we prepare to welcome Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to Drogheda. The Credit Union is a perfect fit as a main sponsor given its exemplary track record in supporting ordinary people, community initiatives and local organisations not just in Louth but across the country.”

This is the first time in many years that the Fleadh will be held on the east coast of Ireland and the local economy is set to benefit to the tune of €40million. 400,000 visitors are expected to attend the week-long festival in August, with 30% of people expected to travel from overseas to enjoy the festivities on offer.

Today’s sponsorship announcement comes ahead of next week’s official launch of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, when a full program of events will be announced.