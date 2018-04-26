Fantastic new website to discover shipwrecks off Louth coast

A new website has been launched which allows users to find and discover more information about shipwrecks around the coast of Ireland.

The interactive map allows maritime fanatics to zoom in and to access information on all types of wrecks dotted around the Louth coast too.

Some of the historic wrecks include 'The Empire of Peace' (which was en route from Liverpool to New Orleans, with 22 crew on baord), 'The Margaret & Ann' and the 'Night Watch', along with a number of other mysterious unknown wrecks.

The map - the National Monuments Service Wreck Viewer - is a project from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. Check it out here.