PHOTOS: Luxury new homes go on show in Dundalk

Bennett Homes and DNG Duffy have brought to the market Darabeag - new development of luxury 5 bedroom detached homes in Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk.

The first phase of the launch will comprise of 5 bedroom detached homes with an asking price of €385,000. These large, spacious, modern homes have a bright open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room, and separate living room area. The master bedroom on the first floor and bedroom on the second floor are complete with an en-suite and walk in wardrobe.

Darabeag is located on Carrick Road, which is considered to be one of the finest addresses in Dundalk for family homes benefiting from a range of close by amenities. Dundalk is filled with everything you need for a vibrant modern lifestyle; excellent shopping, a cinema, theatre, restaurants, nightclubs and pubs make this a very sought-after place to live.

An abundance of primary and secondary schools, as well as a local library, ensures that educational needs are well met for every age group. Sports fans will be spoilt for choice thanks to the many clubs in the area with soccer, tennis, GAA, athletics and boxing all on your doorstep.

See www.darabeag.ie for more information