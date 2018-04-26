Deaths in Louth - Thursday 26 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Frank Donnelly of Shanard Avenue, Dublin and Dillonstown, Louth

Peacefully in Cara Care Nursing Home, Santry. Frank will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, Devoted family, daughter Carol, son John, granddaughter Kelly, sister Stena, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Cara Care tomorrow, Thursday, from 5pm till 7pm. Removal to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun on Friday arriving at 9.50pm for 10pm Mass, followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzeimers Society of Ireland.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Maura Ellison (née O'Flynn) of Seabank Court, Marine Parade, Sandycove, Dublin and Ardee, Louth

Peacefully and surrounded by family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital. Maura, cherished wife of Des and beloved mother of Anne-Marie, Susan, David, Barbara, Sandra and Joan, adored by her grandchildren Maeve, Una, Oscar, Louis and Edith, deeply missed by her sister Una and brothers Ciaran, Harry, Turlough and Pat and by her many friends and extended family.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 28th April, at 12 noon in St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, Ardee, Co. Louth. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

Family Flowers Only Please

Donations, if desired, to S.V.P.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McConnon (née Mc Enteggart) of Father Murray Park, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the loving care of Blackrock Clinic Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Oliver. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Oliver, daughters Elaine and Fiona, grand-children Kenneth, Amy and Dylan, brothers Gerard, Harry, Jack and Joe, sisters Margaret English, Agnes Ferguson and May Norton, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Father Murray Park, from 11am to 8pm Thursday and Friday, Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, cortage will proceed on foot to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

House Private on Saturday morning for Family members.