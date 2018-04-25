North Louth Artists celebrate 50 years in Louth with exhibition

The North Louth Artists group will celebrate their 50th Anniversary with a stunning exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and ceramics in An Tain Arts Centre on May 9th.

The much-anticipated exhibition will feature over 60 artworks created by leading professional artists living and working in the region.

Sculptor, Sandra Bell

Renowned Irish artists Bea Orpen and Drogheda-born Nano Reid founded the group in 1968. Today the North Louth Artists group is made up of a network of 14 professional visual artists who exhibit annually.

Local artist and chairperson for the group, Irene Woods said: “The aim is to give Louth artists opportunities to show their work locally while giving the public the chance to appreciate it, and we are delighted to continue that tradition into its 50th year.”

Irene continued: “Our anniversary exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity for people to discover and explore the work some of Louth’s most creative visual and sculptural artists.

“They will also be pleasantly surprised to learn how accessible and affordable it can be to purchase a piece of original art for their home.”

The exhibition, which runs from May 10th-26th, will be opened by Dr Marie Bourke, formerly Keeper and Head of Education at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Among the 14 artists exhibiting at the celebratory show are Cooley Peninsula-based landscape painter Irene Woods, as well as Dundalk sculptor Sandra Bell, whose well-loved public art pieces include the Rhyme and Rhythm bronze sculpture at Earl Street, Dundalk.

Sandra’s husband Derek Bell, who is known for painting a great variety of subjects from landscape to figurative in oil, will also be exhibiting at the show.



In addition Blackrock artist, Paula Eigenheer, who is renowned for her beautifully detailed flora watercolours and former De La Salle secondary school teacher Gerry Clarke, who is well-known for his watercolour landscape pieces and his 1997 book Dundalk and North Louth: Paintings and Stories from Cuchulainn’s Country, will feature in the show.

Dundalk based artist Derek Bell whose work will be on show at the 50th-anniversary exhibition of North Louth Artists

Former teacher and founder member of Dundalk’s Bridge Street Studios, Frances Lambe, will be also exhibiting some of her sculptural ceramics and painter John O’Connor will be showing his abstract and figurative works inspired by local bogs and landscapes.

Among the new rising stars are Carlingford sculptor Alva Gallagher, who works mainly in glass and Dundalk-born Omin who has been gaining acclaim bringing graffiti art to a mainstream audience.

Carlingford Lough provides the inspiration for artist Rosemary Warren, while dazzling, exhilarating colour is a feature of Blackrock-based artist Patricia Murphy’s work.

Also exhibiting are north Louth husband and wife Siobhan Conyngham and Patrick Conyngham. Siobhan’s work aims to captures feelings from the landscape using oils and tempera.

The North Louth Artists 50th Anniversary Exhibition runs from May 10th to May 26th at An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.