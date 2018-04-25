Castlebellingham firm reaping benefits of environmental exchange

Eliteform, which was established in 1974, manufactures a wide range of products for the roofing, cladding, engineering and construction sector in Ireland and the UK.



The owner of the Castlebellingham-based specialist engineering company is encouraging other business owners to get involved in a new environmental exchange initiative which connects businesses throughout Ireland so that they can reuse each other’s surplus materials, offcuts and waste.

Members of the SMILE program can also avail of free expert environmental assistance to help them engage in more eco-friendly practices.

Eliteform worked on the construction of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Sandra Byrne, who is the owner and Managing Director of Eliteform, explained: “SMILE connected us with C&F Automotive who had lorry loads of wooden boxes, which were going to waste.

“Through the exchange program, we now take the boxes and use them for some of our products.”

The owner of Eliteform, who manufacture a wide range of products for the roofing, cladding, engineering and construction sector in Ireland and the UK, continued: “As a business, we don’t like to see things going waste, and we’re always looking for ways to be more eco-friendly.

Some of the boxes Eliteform is getting for free through the SMILE exchange program

“The fact that we can get these boxes for free from another business means we can keep costs down for our customers so it’s a win-win situation for us.”

Sandra added: “I would definitely encourage other Louth businesses to get involved. “The more people that are members the better really, because we’ll have more resources to share.”



For more information see: www.smileexchange.ie/