Knockbridge's Eugene earns Officer of Merit accolade

Knockbridge's Eugene Mohan is among a group of Irish Air Corps officers who have been honoured for their humanitarian work at a ceremony in Malta this week.

The local man, a former pupil of De La Salle College and an ex engineering student of DIT Bolton Street, was one of four Air Corps flight instructors who were honoured at a ceremony held in the tiny Maltese town of Mdina.

The men were invested as Officers of Merit in the Order of St Lazurus.

Eugune along with Colm Keenan, Oisin McGrath and Gearoid O'Brien were honoured for volunteering their spare time to train members of the Emergency Response Rescue Coprs in safe drone operations and tecnhiques.

Mohan, who alongside brother Frankie created history in 2015 when they became the first twins to serve as Irish Aircorps pilots, helped provide a three-day course, held on the Mediterranean island of Gozo.

It consisted of ground-school lectures, drone systems training and operational drone flight training. The team also liaised with the Maltese Aviation Authority on behalf of the ERRC to allow self-sustained safe and controlled drone operations for the future.

Eugune has a history of offering his own time to help others. Among his humanitarian trips abroad in the past was a visit to Haiti where he helped rebuild homes in the wake of the tragic earthquake in January 2010.

Mohan and his colleagues will continue to support these teams with regular visits and training updates to ensure their operations remain consistent with International best practice.