Serious assault at north Louth hotel case adjourned

A 34-year-old man accused of being involved in a serious assault at a north Louth hotel, had his case adjourned at Dundalk District Court last week so the complainant in the case can attend court.

Judge John Coughlan said he wanted to see the alleged injured party before deciding on whether to accept jurisdiction in the case of Denis Boyce of Anfield road, Fawden, Newcastle Upon Tyne in England.

He is charged with assault causing harm at the Carrickdale hotel on August 28th 2016.

The case was put back to the 16th of May, when Judge Coughlan is due to decide whether to hear the case at district court level or send the accused forward to the Circuit Court.