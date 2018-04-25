Dundalk man charged with public order offence victim of serious assault

A 35-year-old man charged with a public order offence was the victim of a serious assault over Easter and has not been able to work since, Dundalk District Court was told last week.

James Rogan of Aisling Park, Dundalk - who appeared in court on crutches, admitted being intoxicated in a public place at Mullaharlin Park on July 22nd last year.

Judge John Coughlan put back the case to the fourth of July to allow him time to make a 300 euro to charity.