Bench warrant issued for Dundalk man involved in two-car collision
A bench warrant has been issued at Dundalk District Court for the sentencing of a man convicted in his absence of driving without insurance, tax or a valid NCT certificate, when he was involved in a two car collision.
The court was told Adam McShane (19) with an address at Clós Aodhán, Saltown, Dundalk was still behind the wheel of a navy Volkswagen Passat, which collided with a BMW at Castletown Cross on May 14th last year.
The driver of the other vehicle gave evidence that he was travelling on the main Dundalk/Castleblayney Road, when the defendant ‘came straight out’ in front of him from Mount Avenue.
A garda said when he arrived on the scene both drivers were still inside their vehicles, which came to rest on the footpath on the corner of the Mill Road.
