Deaths in Louth - Wednesday 25th April 2018

The death has occurred of Leigh Flynn of The Loakers Blackrock Road and formerly of Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Predeceased by her mother Theresa (née O'Hare), Leigh will be very sadly missed by her loving family, son Dylan, daughter Robyn, dad James, brother Howard, sister Ruth, partner Seán Crawley, James' partner Una Durnin, nephew Noah, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her father's residence, Meadow View, Avenue Road from 11am on Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance, then driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Roberto Santoro of Park Street, Dundalk

Peacefully on Monday 23rd of April 2018. Roberto son of Franco Italy and the late Sandra née Malocco (Park Street, Dundalk). Deeply regretted by his father, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take places in Amsterdam, followed by burial of ashes in Italy.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Julie Thornton of Coopers Cross, Castlebellingham and Drogheda

Peacefully at her home. Julie predeceased by her parents Joan and Johnny, loving sister to Shirley and Edel, niece Amy. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, niece, grandnephew Harry, brother-in-law Seanie, Edel’s partner Padraic, Amy’s partner Shane, aunts, uncles, cousins and all the girls in Coopers Cross.

Reposing at her home in Coopers Cross from 5pm until 8pm today Tuesday and from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.