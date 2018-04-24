Dundalk tech startup GECKO announce former Thompson Financial CEO as new advisor

Dundalk business GECKO Governance is delighted to announce that Jeff Parker, former Thompson Financial CEO & Chairman and Founder of First Call, will be joining the board as an Advisor.

GECKO, which is based in DkIT's Regional Development Centre and is owned by Dundalk man Shane Brett, is the world’s first RegTech regulatory solution for bank and fund financial compliance will now ensure ICOs and Token Sales are regulatory compliant from start to finish.

Parker said: "I see many strong links between my past businesses and GECKO Governance’s project. First Call Corporation, for example, created, organised, and delivered new standards for the exchange of equity research. GECKO Governance now wants to do the same for the ICO and Token Sale space, and I am excited to be involved. I am very impressed with their current offering and am excited to help the team refine their strategy as they expand."

Over the past 40 years, Parker has garnered a wealth of financial expertise. In 1980, he founded Technical Data Corporation, which offered fixed income financial analytic services for the institutional investor community.

Three years later, he set-up First Call Corporation, which became one of the financial community’s leading providers of real-time broker-sourced industry research, earnings estimates, equity and corporate industry updates. He sold them both to the Thompson Corporation in 1986.

By 1997, Parker had established a venture capital firm focusing on start-ups, as well as CCBN.com (Corporate Communications Broadcast Network), which was instrumental in facilitating direct communication between the investment community and public companies through the internet. He is an alumnus of Cornell University, having completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees, as well as an MBA there.

He has been recognised as a foremost benefactor of the University, having founded the Parker Center for Investment Research at the Johnson School.

"Jeff Parker has had an incredible career in fintech, and is sure to bring valuable knowledge and experience to GECKO Governance. We are delighted to have Jeff come on board as our advisor, and we look forward to incorporating his expertise into the GECKO platform," said CEO of GECKO Governance, Shane Brett.

GECKO Governance aims to expand its existing service offering in bank and fund compliance by creating a platform that will ensure an ICO or Token Sale is regulatory compliant from start to finish. The GECKO Governance platform enables ICO and Token Sale projects to be vetted by investors, while providing an independent audit trail for regulators.

It is implemented on a blockchain to ensure trusted, secure, decentralised compliance across the entire ecosystem of data providers and consumers.

"This is an exciting time to be getting involved with a pioneering company in the blockchain industry. In the early days of the internet, my companies helped level the playing field by helping all stakeholders, large and small, communicate better together. Advising on this project is a clear opportunity to do that all over again in an exciting new industry that is going to have applications so powerful they will change the world as we know it," concluded Jeff Parker.

Read our interview with GECKO CEO Shane Brett from earlier this year: www.dundalkdemocrat.ie/news/news/300535/interview-tech-startup-ceo-shane-brett-on-growing-a-globally-successful-business-from-dundalk-it-s-regional-development-centre.html