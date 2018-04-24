PICTURES: Charming Dundalk period home is a must-see

REA Gunne have brought to the market this stunning home at 15 Faughart Terrace on St Mary's Road, Dundalk for €350,000.

Beyond the distinctive red brick façade of this Faughart Terrace house lies a warm and inviting home, which has been lovingly maintained, retaining many charming period features including high ceilings, ornate cornicing, coving, original floor boards and sash windows.

The description of this handsome home would not be complete without mentioning its fantastic location, Faughart Terrace which is situated on St Mary' s Road a popular, convenient and highly sought after residential location with all amenities on your doorstep.

Spanning 3 floors, the accommodation provides a bright entrance hall with leaded glass sidelight and lovely parquet flooring. The elegant drawing room with sash bay window, wood flooring and feature fireplace adjoins the formal dining room which has double doors leading to a private patio area right out of " House & Garden" . The well proportioned kitchen, dining, living area comes with fitted units, appliances and has double doors leading to a mature country style garden. A utility area and wc complete the ground floor accommodation.

The beautiful original staircase leading to the 1st floor has a sash window giving natural light to the landing and provides 3 generous bedrooms all with original wood flooring and a family bathroom with cast iron bath and separate shower. The 2nd floor of the property has the exquisite main bedroom which is light filled and has an " Oeil-de-boeuf" window, original wood flooring, built in wardrobe and adjoining shower room.

With the beautiful shrub filled south west facing country garden, which has a reclaimed York stone patio area to the back with vehicular access and English garden with wrought iron railings to the front.

