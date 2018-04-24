Appeal for safe return of family pet after Dundalk B&B's van is stolen

Local B & B owner Tim Mullins has taken to Facebook to appeal for the safe return of the family's pet dog Trixie following the theft of Glen Gat Guesthouse's van yesterday.

The pet dog was in the van at the time of the theft. The van was stolen from outside a filling station in town early yesterday evening.

According to an update, the van was used in a robbery at John Barr Garage in Crumlin in Co Antrim last night.

Anyone with any information can contact Tim on 086 818 4952.