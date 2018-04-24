Diaceutics' Keeling in running for EY Entrepreneur of the Year

The founder of Dundalk-based diagnostic intelligence and data analytics company Diaceutics, Peter Keeling, has been named as one of the finalists of this year's Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Keeling is one of eight International category finalists, among the 24 companies announced on Monday to be in contention for the prestigious gong.

Diaceutics works with 31 out of the top 35 top pharmaceutical companies and utilises its global network of laboratories to help deliver better testing, more efficient diagnosis and more effective treatment for patients.

Since he founded the company in 2005, Keeling has been at the forefront of the industry - recognising early on the value of precision medicine in terms of drug development and patient care. Now the firm, based at the Regional Development Centre in DkIT, are among the industy leaders.

Now in its 21st year and celebrating the theme of ‘Ambition’, the world-renowned EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme recognises Ireland’s high-growth business leaders. The winner of this year's prize will be revealed in October.

Speaking about the news on Monday, Peter Keeling said: "It is an absolute honour to be named as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme, which is widely-recognised and well-respected across the globe. To be considered among such a high calibre of entrepreneurs and businesses is incredible.

"This year’s ‘Ambition’ theme is something that resonates with everyone who works at Diaceutics and makes the achievement extra special. We are a very ambitious organisation which is constantly striving, and succeeding, at getting the right patients to the right treatment at the right time."

Since 2005, the company say they have given more than half a million patients with life-threatening diseases the best possible chance of getting better. Diaceutics have enjoyed 60% growth year-on-year for the last three years.

Earlier this month, the firm announced that it has raised €4.3 million in financing from two partners - WhiteRock Capital Partners and Silicon Valley Bank. The money will be used to support the organisation’s continued global expansion.