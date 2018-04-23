A Saturday night out in Dundalk with a difference

For those who are looking for something a little bit different to do on a Saturday night, who want let their hair down and not worry about having to look ‘on point’, then REWIND @ The Marquee, Toales, Dundalk on Saturday 5th May could be the night for you.

If a great night out for you is ending up with blisters on your feet from dancing, a creak on your neck from head banging, a pain in your face from laughing and about a stone lighter from tearing up the floor with your raving then this is the night for you.

If a great night for you is spending all your time in the toilets topping up your 20 layers of Kim Kardashianesque like makeup or just posing on the side of the dance floor with some hipster cocktail because you don't want to break a sweat then this definitely is not the night for you. Get ready for a night of 80’s and 90’s club classics, classic rock, old skool R’n’B and Hip Hop, Britpop, guaranteed Irish and of course lots and lots of cheese!

With Hen and Stag night season upon us, then REWIND @ The Marquee is the perfect way to start your night with free admission for the Hen and Stag!

So book that babysitter, cancel Netflix for the night and tweet your favourite floor filler now to @REWINDREQUESTS and join like minded souls for a night of great music, lots of dancing and a whole load of fun from 9pm at REWIND @ The Marquee, Toales, Dundalk. There’s even going to be a disco ball.