LOUTH WEATHER: The forecast for the week ahead

Social media weather guru Louth Weather has offered up its predictions on the weather front for the week ahead.

To summarise - it's a bit of a mixed bag.

"Monday will be mostly cloudy with the best chance of sunny spells later in the day. Overall quite dry but a few showers about during the afternoon. Max 14°C. Moderate SW wind.

"Tuesday morning will be cloudy but dry. Showers or longer periods of rain through the afternoon and early evening. Max 12°C. Moderate SW winds.

"Wednesday, Thursday and Friday see yet more showers especially through the afternoons. Some decent sunny spells too, mostly in the mornings and evenings. Max 11°C. Fresh westerly winds, lighter on Friday as high pressure builds over us for a short period.

"Early indications for the weekend show an easterly flow with a continuation of showers. Turning cooler with daytime values of 11°C and down to 4°C at night."