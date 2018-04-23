Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 23rd April, 2018

The death has occurred of Hillary Babington of Commons Road, Dromiskin and Magheracloone, Monaghan

Suddenly in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Hillary, beloved husband of Maura (née Mc Philips) and dear father of David, Elaine, Robert and Karen and papa of Damian, Christopher, Kellyanne, Stephen, Mark, Ciaran, Aaron, Emma, Conor, Megan, Ryan, Ciara, Amy, Maeve and the late Leighann. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son in law Martin, daughters in law Kathy and Ann, brothers Bobby and Eddie, sister Shirley, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 9pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30 to St. Nicholas' Parish Church, arriving for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Paul’s Churchyard, Heynestown.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Bell (née Quigley) of Meadow Grove and formerly of Glenmor Park and Fatima Court, Dundalk

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Maura. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Leon Smyth, son Adam, brothers Jim and Tom, sisters Margaret Casey and Patricia Hadden, son in-law Martin grandchildren Lincoln, Eli and Jaxon, her wonderful friend Michelle, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposed at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Sunday. A celebration of Geraldine's life will take place on Monday afternoon at 2pm followed by Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

No flowers please, by family request. Donations, if desired, to Cara Cancer Care or Down Syndrome Ireland.

In accordance with Geraldine's wishes, bright coloured clothing be worn at her funeral.

The death has occurred of Thomas Campbell of Birmingham and late of Cooley

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm-8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.15am, to St. James' Church, Grange, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Michael Reilly of Patrick Street, Drogheda and Ardee

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Michael; beloved husband of Rosemary and loving Dad of Siobhán, Karen and Michelle. Deeply regretted by his wife and family, sons-in-law, David, Patrick and Graeme, grandchildren Jake, Conor, Cara, Amy, Shauna, Cíaran, Sam, James and Nina, his brothers Vincent and sisters Ita, Lily and Josie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposed at Watsons Funeral Directors, Dyer St, Drogheda, on Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:45am in the Augustinian Church, Shop St., Drogheda. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

