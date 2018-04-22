Louth Cllr 'physically sick' following grim discovery

Louth Cllr Thomas Sharkey has taken to Facebook this evening to highlight the grim discovery of the remains of a rotting calf beside a road outside Dundalk.

Sharkey commented on the scene:

"As a Councillor I come across moments of sorrow, celebration, achievement and frustration.

"This is one of the moments that has made me physically sick.

"A load of waste on the side of the N53 with a dead and rotting calf in it.

"Nothing excuses this."