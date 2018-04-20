BOMB SQUAD
Dundalk Gardaí investigating after suspicious device found in Mount Avenue
Army bomb disposal experts were in attendance at the scene
Dundalk Gardaí are investigating after a suspicious device was found at the door of a house in Mount Avenue last night.
A report on LMFM today revealed that the device was found at the front door of a house just after midnight last night.
Army bomb disposal experts removed the device and took it away for further examination. The scene is currently being preserved by Gardaí so that they can carry out a technical investigation.
