Dundalk family and elderly neighbour rescued from horror house fire

A Dundalk family were rescued from a fire by local firefighters at 1am last night.

According to a report on LMFM today, the home at Ard Easmuinn, was left badly damaged by the overnight blaze. Dundalk fire crews also had to rescue an elderly man who was living in the house next door.

Reports say that fire services managed to save the second property. Both the family and their next-door neighbour escaped the fire safely.

Three pumps, an aerial platform and a tanker were in attendance at the scene. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is currently underway.