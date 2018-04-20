€1.3m windfall for disadvantaged people and groups in Louth

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd has revealed that funding of €1,313,599 will be made available for County Louth through the Department of Rural and Community Development's Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP).

Mr O'Dowd said: “This support which will make a real difference to disadvantaged people and groups. SICAP funding supports life-long learning, strengthening communities and helping people to become job ready.

“SICAP, which is administered by Pobal and overseen at a community level by the Local Community Development Committees, has a proven track record of helping disadvantaged people to make real progress in their lives.

"Areas highlighted by the pobal's deprivation Index will be targeted Areas such as the urban areas of Drogheda and Dundalk and Ardee Town.

“The programme supports unemployed people; people living in all areas; people with disabilities; single parent families; those on low income and other disadvantaged groups.

“Schemes like this are extremely important as we try to make sure the benefits of our buoyant economy are felt by everyone.

“Significantly, employment has increased, and unemployment has decreased here in Louth by 15% in the last year alone, and indeed in every region of the country since the Government was formed in 2016,” the Fine Gael TD said.