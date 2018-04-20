Deaths in Louth - Friday 20 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Frances-Carmel Turley (née Tully) of Oaklawns, Dundalk

Peacefully, at the residence of her daughter, Irene McEneaney. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, parents John and Maeve, brothers Raymond and Desmond, sister Marie, daughter in-law Caroline. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Irene, Marian, Finola and Vivienne, sons Fergus (Fergie) and Thomas, sister Finola McCrudden, sons in-law Jim McEneaney, Junior McGahon, Frankie Hutchinson and Brian Callan, daughters in-law Josephine and Rachel, grandchildren Shane, Ryan, Eírn, Denise, Mary, Francis, Gemma, Stephen, Barry, Robert, Jack, Melissa, Thomas, Brian, Daniel and Cillian, 22 great-grandchildren, sisters in-law Anne, Frances, Angela, Geraldine and Chris, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Irene McEneaney, Marsh Road, Bellurgan, from Friday morning 11am to 9pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Brid a Chrin, Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hamam dilis

House Private on Saturday for Family Members only please



The death has occurred of Susan Oliver (née Willis) of Dunany, Togher

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Susan, beloved wife of Leslie and loving mother of Heather (Harmon), Ruth (Cunningham) and Trevor. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law Colman and Brian, grandchildren Grace, James, Christopher and Melissa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 6pm until 9pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 2pm to Saint John the Baptist Church, Dunany arriving for Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. House strictly private please.

May They Rest In Peace.