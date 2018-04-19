Bridge Street Studio artists to hold exhibition in Basement Gallery this summer

The artists of Bridge Street Studios will be hosting an exhibition on Thursday 7th June at the Basement Gallery at An Táin Arts Centre.

The artists say the exhibition will explore their "eclectic relationships with their space, place and each other with a dynamic and diverse exhibition of work in ceramics, textiles, painting, jewellery and mixed media".

The exhibition titled “Just Like Soho” will run until 21st July 2018.

Each of the eight artists in the studio has created a new body of work based on their relationship with Bridge St studios and the area for the show. The work includes ceramics, paintings, textile art and jewellery.

A spokesperson for Bridge Street Studios said: "'Just Like Soho' is how a visiting Polish journalist described the Bridge Street area, linking the idea of our artistic community in Bridge Street Studios to underdeveloped areas of big cities where artist's thrive often hidden from the rest of society."

Artists who will be showcasing their work in the upcoming exhibition include Orla Barry, Rachel Tinniswood, Mary Cowan, Sarah McKenna, Fiona Quigley, Orlaith Cullinane, Bróna Carty, and Caoilfionn Murphy O’Hanlon.

Each artist has created a body of work in their chosen medium which communicates their relationship with their studio space, the working environment, and the locality - both as an individual and as a part of a group.

You will find Bridge Street Studios in an 18th Century Grain Store in St Nicholas’ Quarter, Dundalk. The building was rescued from dereliction 23 years ago by four ceramic artists who set up a studio on the top floor. Due to demand it has since expanded and occupies three floors housing open plan art studios, a gallery and a workshop space.

The artists are collectively responsible for the management of the building and gallery space and meet monthly to organise studio business and work very well as a group in this capacity.

The exhibition will show an exciting dynamic and communication between the pieces which will mirror the connections between the artists and to their place of work.

There will be an official opening of the exhibition on Thursday 7th June with a wine reception.

Over the course of the exhibition, studio members will be hosting workshops and artists’ talks and a studio tour, in An Táin and Bridge Street Studios throughout the exhibition. See www.bridgestreetstudios.com for details.