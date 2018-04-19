LOUTH WEATHER: So will the weekend live up to the heatwave predictions?

Local weather expert Louth Weather has given on update on how the forecast for the weekend is shaping up.

Will the much hoped for heatwave materialise?

'Friday should see more sunshine than today. Light to moderate SW winds. Max of 17C,' he wrote on Facebook.

'Saturday will be another pleasant day with most areas getting some long sunny periods. Max 15C. Moderate SE winds.

'Sunday sees a mix of sunny spells and cloud. Mostly dry but there's a risk of some light showers developing at times. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Cooler at 14C (certainly not up to heatwave standards!).'

So safe to say it's not quite time to get the shorts and sun lotion out just yet.

