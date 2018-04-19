Dundalk Judge confirms 25 people taking part in drugs court

Judge John Coughlan has revealed that 25 people are taking part in the new drugs court, which has been set up in County Louth at his request.

At Dundalk District Court last Wednesday the judge announced that the court would sit there on the first Thursday in May and on the first Thursday of the month, thereafter.

The drugs court in Louth differs from its counterpart in Dublin as the participants can only take part once their suitability has been assessed by the Probation Officer and the head of the Community Policing Unit in Dundalk.

This is aimed at trying to ensure that the candidates accepted by the court, are committed to engaging with efforts to treat their addiction, while they are under its supervision.