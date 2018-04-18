Top chef Neven Maguire bringing demonstration show to Dundalk

As part of the of 'COOK with Neven Maguire' magazine series, Neven Maguire, will be visiting Dunnes Stores, Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk on Friday 27th April at 6pm.

He will be accompanied by quality Irish food producers, some of whom are local to the area, who are the Simply Better Food Heroes - and he will demonstrate some of his favourite recipes that he has created for the Dunnes Stores Simply Better ‘COOK with Neven Maguire’ magazines.