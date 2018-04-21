Dundalk man had BMW seized after driving without tax and NCT

A 28-year-old man had his BMW seized after he was stopped driving it while it was untaxed and without a valid NCT certificate, Dundalk District Court heard last week.

Conor Mullen, with an address at Main Street, Blackrock, was also summonsed for driving without insurance or a driving licence at Sandy Lane, Blackrock on June 11th last year. The investigating garda also told the court that he had advised the defendant two weeks later, that the tax on a vehicle he owned was out of date and it would be seized if action wasn't taken.

It was seized the following day and a fixed penalty notice was issued.

After he was told the defendant had no previous convictions, Judge John Coughlan imposed a three-year ban and a €300 fine for the no insurance offence. He said Mr Mullen could appeal by lodging €800 in cash.