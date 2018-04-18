Ella, Alice and Chloe from Dundalk impress at Junior Painter Awards 2018

The winners of the Sightsavers Junior Painter Awards 2018 were unveiled in The Science Gallery, Dublin yesterday.

Competition was as strong as ever and this year’s theme ‘Put Us In The Picture’ inspired creative entries from hundreds of primary schools across the country.

Second place went to Ella Taylor (age 8) from Scoil Mhuire na nGael, Dundalk with her colourful painting ‘Climate Controller Station Bringing Fairness to all Nations’

Alice O’Shaughnessy Larkin (age 6) from Scoil Mhuire na nGael and Chloe Crosby (age 10) from St. Joseph's National School both in Dundalk were also highly commended at the awards ceremony for their artistic paintings.

The overall winner was Patricia Poprawa (age 12) from Glenswilly National School, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal for her inspiring and thought-provoking creation ‘Draw me in…I'm waiting’ and Tobiasz Rogolski (age 12) from Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork was awarded third place for his creative artwork named ‘The Horizan 'Horeyesan.’