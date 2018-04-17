Water works may impact supply in Dundalk tomorrow

According to Irish Water, valve installation works may affect supply to Saint Alphonsus Road, Dundalk and surrounds from 9am until 5pm tomorrow.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU020373.

