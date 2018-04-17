Dundalk Photographic Society hosts annual exhibition at An Táin

Dundalk Photographic Society launched their 2018 exhibition at An Tain Arts Centre last Friday. The Basement Gallery was packed with local photographers proudly presenting a collection of their finest works.



The popular local photographic society continued their tradition of producing highly-creative fine art pieces, contemporary and traditional photographic pieces. Many friends and family members also came along on the night to show their support for the local amateur photographers.

Veronica Brogan and Maria Cronin at the exhibition

The Dundalk Photographic Society image of the year was chosen by the British multi-award winning photographer Vicki-Lea Boulter. Vicki is a creative photographer who specializes in Digital Art and Portraiture for both private and commercial clients.

Dundalk Photographic Society was thrilled to have Ms Boulter present the award to Frank Condra for his image ‘The Lads’.

A spokesperson for the society said: “Congrats to all our winners and participants last night, thanks to Vicki for the excellent job she did, to Paul Hayes of An Tain Basement Gallery, to our members who did trojan work over the last week putting our exhibition together and to all our family and friends who came to celebrate another brilliant year for DPS.”



Dundalk Photographic Society was formed in 1979 and was originally called Dundalk Practical Photographic Society.

Since their inception, the society has been affiliated to the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF) and has taken part in and hosted many regional and national events.

Paul Hayes, manager of An Táin Arts Centre, and an image of St Helena's Park bandstand

The society’s greatest success to date was in 2010 when they were crowned the 2010 FIAP Club World Cup Champions. The society host their meetings above McGeoughs Pub, Roden Place.



The public will get a chance to view the fine works on display at the Basement Gallery as part of the society’s annual exhibition until April 28th.