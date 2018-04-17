Gardaí appealing for information on quad bike stolen from Ravensdale shed

Quad bike and trailer stolen from shed

Louth Gardaí are appealing for information on the theft of a red quad bike and a bespoke trailer which were taken from a shed in Ravensdale between April 12th and 13th.



Anyone who might have information or may have noticed suspicious activity around the area can contact the Gardaí via a confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Mobile phone taken from car

A mobile phone was taken from a car which was parked on Francis Street, Dundalk, at 6:30pm on Saturday, April 14th.

The phone was a black Panasonic model.



Aldi clothing stolen

A woman with a Dublin address was stopped by Gardaí on the Ramparts in Dundalk for possession of stolen goods.

Gardaí said the 29-year-old woman had taken a number of pieces of clothing from Aldi.

Pick up your copy of the new look Dundalk Democrat, in shops this week. With a fresh, new look and great sections including Dundalk Life and All Our Yesterdays - plus the best sports section around - don't miss your chance to read the Dundalk Democrat. Available in all good shops and newsagents.