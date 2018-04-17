Deaths in Louth - Tuesday 17 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Rory Coan of Riverwell Close, Toberona, Dundalk

Beloved son of Bob and May and dear brother of Robert and Rodney. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, sisters-in-law Aoife and Adrienne, nephews Rory, Darragh and Zak, nieces Robyn and Mia, his relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home, 73 Ard Easmuinn, from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Ceremony on Wednesday at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harrold's Cross, Dublin. Family flowers only.

May He Rest In Peace

Family home private on Wednesday, please.

The death has occurred of Maurice Daly of Sandylane, Blackrock

Maurice son of the late John and Betty. Deeply regretted by his wife Christine, brothers Raymond, Fr. Martin SM, and Kenneth, sisters Maureen, Anne and Barbara, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 3pm on Wednesday, with removal at 6pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for evening prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery Haggardstown.

May He Rest In Peace.

Family flowers only. Donations to Turas Counselling Services.

The death has occurred of Niall (Niddler) McCabe of Seaview, Cocklehill, Blackrock

Suddenly at his residence. Niall beloved husband of Catriona (née Coakley) and cherished dad of Vanessa and Stephanie and dear son of Mary and loving granda of Hazel, Predeceased by his dad Gerry and sister Caroline, He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, mother, grand-daughter, brothers and sisters Mickey, Geraldine, Sean, Loretta, Majella, Bernie, Claire, Anita and Edel, brothers and sisters in-law, uncle Bensie, aunt Ann, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Seaview, from Monday evening 7.30pm, Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am proceeding on foot to Main Street / Sandy Lane, Blackrock then driving to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Henry Quigley of St. Clement's Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in Elm Green Nursing Home. 16th April 2018. Henry beloved son of the late Henry and Josephine Quigley and dear brother of Kathleen Darcy, Gerard, Geraldine Mc Evoy and the late Owen. Deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 4pm on Tuesday, with removal at 4.50pm to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for evening prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the National Council for the Blind.

May He Rest In Peace

Pick up your copy of the new look Dundalk Democrat, in shops this week. With a fresh, new look and great sections including Dundalk Life and All Our Yesterdays - plus the best sports section around - don't miss your chance to read the Dundalk Democrat. Available in all good shops and newsagents.