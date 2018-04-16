Road closed outside Castleblaney after lorry overturns

According to AA Roadwatch, the Castleblayney/Ballybay Rd (R183) will be closed for the next few hours at Doohamlat due to an overturned truck.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Local diversions are in place.