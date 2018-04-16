Road closed outside Castleblaney after lorry overturns
Road Traffic Accident
According to AA Roadwatch, the Castleblayney/Ballybay Rd (R183) will be closed for the next few hours at Doohamlat due to an overturned truck.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Local diversions are in place.
#MONAGHAN Castleblayney/Ballybay Rd (R183) closed. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 16, 2018
