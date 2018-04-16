Kilcurry Resource Centre holding energy awareness meeting

There will be an energy awareness meeting in Kilcurry Resource Centre on Tuesday April 17th at 7:30pm.

The Energy Ambassadors Programme will teach participants how to conserve and control energy use, how to use technology to manage energy needs, and how to apply for grants. The session lasts for an hour and is highly interactive.

Kevin McBride of Kilcurry Resource Centre says that conserving energy is very important to learn about. “By 2020 if we don’t reduce our energy consumption we will be facing massive fines. This is a government strategy aimed at reducing energy use and teaching communities how to conserve energy.”

“The session is aimed at individuals and homeowners, as well as businesses. We want to teach people how to save money and keep their homes warmer. The team delivering this programme comes from the Dunleer Community Development Board, and the Dunleer Sustainable Energy Community.”

This initiative is run by Louth’s Energy Team, which consists of a group of specialists with a combined skill base and experience in teaching, training and renewable energy. The Energy Team are supported by Glen Dimplex Ireland, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, Louth County Council and SE Systems.