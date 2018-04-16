Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 16 April, 2018

The death has occurred of Philomena Phil Joyce (née Joyce) of Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Very deeply regretted by her loving family brothers Michael and John-Joe (Manchester), sisters Winnie, Nora and Tommy Bradley and their sons Martin, Hughie, Thomas and Scott, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Monday 12 noon to 8pm, Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am driving to her late residence in Grange Drive for 10.50am then proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest In Peace