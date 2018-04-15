Gardaí arrest driver travelling at 140 km/hr near Carrickmacross

Gardaí in Monaghan arrested a man at the weekend and charged him with dangerous driving, after he was detected driving at 140 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone, as well as undertaking other cars on the N2 near Carrickmacross.

The An Garda Siochána Twitter account posted a tweet on Friday night, describing the incident and imploring people to slow down while driving, using the hashtags #slowdown and #BeSafe.

Monaghan Roads Policing: Car detected tonight travelling

at 140kph in 100kph zone and undertaking other cars on the N2 near

Carrickmacross. Driver arrested and charged with dangerous driving.



#slowdown



#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/o4pMIIyLpM — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 13, 2018

