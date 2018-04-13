COMPETITION

Here's how you could win a brand new television courtesy of Lallys

To celebrate our relaunch, we've got a great giveaway for our readers

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Here's how you could win a brand new television courtesy of Lally's

Here's how you could win a brand new television courtesy of Lally's

As part of the Dundalk Democrat's new re-launch, we are giving one of our readers the chance to win a brand new 32in HD TV, courtesy of Lallys.

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, simply answer the following question:


On what day is the Dundalk Democrat published every week?
A - Monday
B - Tuesday
C - Thursday


If you think you know the answer please send your name and contact details, along with the answer to editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie with 'TV Competition' in the title bar


The closing date for submissions is Monday April 23rd.