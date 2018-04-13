News of new 600 pupil school welcomed by Louth TD

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd has welcomed the news that a new 600 pupil post primary school will be established in the Drogheda-Laytown area.

"My colleague Minister Richard Bruton has confirmed to me that following on from the nationwide demographic report carried out by his department, that a new 600 pupil post primary school will be built in the Drogheda Laytown area to address the ever increasing demographic demand."

"This is fantastic news and it is hoped the project will be completed by 2019 and will deliver a regional solution for the area. This decision is an endorsement of the Project 2040 announcement and Drogheda's inclusion as a vital cog earmarked for regional development in the plan."

"Another key element of this announcement is the process that will be run to establish parental preference for the patronage of the new school. Minister Bruton will announce a new online patronage process this year to determine parental preferences in the area in terms of preferred patron and their preference as to whether the new school should operate through Irish or English."

"In addition the large school will also secure employment for teachers locally and create jobs in the construction sector."

"I have also been re-assured that the Department remains fully committed to all projects on the existing building programme."